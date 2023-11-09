Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's plenty to do this weekend, so let's get to it.

😆 Comedian David Sedaris is in town Friday night to deliver his satirical, yet highly observant, remarks on the human condition at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Tickets start at $65.

🎖️ Portland's Veterans Day parade starts Saturday at 10am along NE Beech and NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. View the route here.

🎭 Want to see puppets roast each other? Head to Echo Theater for the "Outta Hand Puppet Slam" Friday and Saturday. Doors at 7:30pm, tickets are $18.

⛸️ Take the kids to see "Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto" at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, starting Thursday with various showtimes throughout the weekend.

🎁 Get ahead of the holiday craziness and shop 'till you drop at Hillsboro's Westside Commons Event Center for the annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival. There will be hundreds of local vendors selling art, jewelry, toys, and gourmet food. Entry costs $8. 10am to 6pm Friday through Sunday.

🎞️ Watch Stanley Kubrick's first feature-length film "Fear and Desire" (the original 70-minute cut) at the Hollywood Theater Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

🧀 Portland's Cheese and Meat Festival returns to Leftbank Annex on Saturday, where you'll find dozens of local artisan purveyors — including Henry Higgins, Rogue Creamery, and Ferndale Farmstead — under one roof. Tickets start at $75.

🪔 Celebrate Diwali — the Hindu festival of lights — with mountains of vegetarian food at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Tigard. Sunday, 11am-6pm.