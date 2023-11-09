1 hour ago - News
Schools offer free meals during the Portland teachers' strike
Portland Public Schools is offering free meals — breakfast and lunch — at nearly five dozen schools during the strike.
Food is available for pickup between 11:30am-1pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
The district served 16,273 breakfasts or lunches between Nov 1-7, which included three days of meal service.
- During that time, six schools served more than 500 meals.
- All are elementary schools on Portland's eastside.
At Scott Elementary School on Wednesday, kids could choose between turkey, hummus, and peanut butter and jelly for lunch, plus fruit and vegetables.
- Among one group of seven children, ages 4-14, who came with an adult neighbor — almost everyone wanted PB&J.
