Schools offer free meals during the Portland teachers' strike

Data: Portland Public Schools. Chart: Axios Visuals
Portland Public Schools is offering free meals — breakfast and lunch — at nearly five dozen schools during the strike.

Food is available for pickup between 11:30am-1pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The district served 16,273 breakfasts or lunches between Nov 1-7, which included three days of meal service.

  • During that time, six schools served more than 500 meals.
  • All are elementary schools on Portland's eastside.

At Scott Elementary School on Wednesday, kids could choose between turkey, hummus, and peanut butter and jelly for lunch, plus fruit and vegetables.

  • Among one group of seven children, ages 4-14, who came with an adult neighbor — almost everyone wanted PB&J.
