Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Portland Public Schools. Chart: Axios Visuals

Portland Public Schools is offering free meals — breakfast and lunch — at nearly five dozen schools during the strike.

Food is available for pickup between 11:30am-1pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The district served 16,273 breakfasts or lunches between Nov 1-7, which included three days of meal service.

During that time, six schools served more than 500 meals.

All are elementary schools on Portland's eastside.

At Scott Elementary School on Wednesday, kids could choose between turkey, hummus, and peanut butter and jelly for lunch, plus fruit and vegetables.