1 hour ago - Culture

Share of Oregonians who are veterans

Data: U.S. Census Bureau. Map: Alice Feng/Axios

More than a quarter of a million veterans call Oregon home, according to census data.

  • That's 7.4% of the state's adult (18+) population.

Why it matters: Friday is Veterans Day, a chance to honor those who served in the armed forces.

The big picture: Nationwide, there isn't a strong enough safety net for the service people who risk their lives to keep us safe.

Here are a few ways to support veterans, and their families, this holiday.

1. Donate. There are a slew of organizations that help veterans in big and small ways.

2. Volunteer. You can give rides to vets with disabilities via Disabled American Veterans, or write letters via Operation Gratitude.

3. Help families. There are hundreds of thousands of families dealing with the loss of an active-duty or veteran loved one. You can donate to many organizations, such as Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), that offer resources for those families.

4. Say thank you.

