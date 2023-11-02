Share on email (opens in new window)

Where are Portland neighborhoods where people share "cultural foods and activities" — such as historic Chinatown in NW? A reader wanted to know.

Context: Carl Abbot, one of Portland's longtime urban historians, answered a closely related question in Portland Monthly a few years ago — where were immigrant neighborhoods that have "vanished"?

Details: Powerful economic interests killed many.

Jewish and Italian neighborhoods were destroyed by 1970s urban renewal south of downtown.

Scandinavian, Irish, and Croatian areas in NW Portland were eaten away by warehouses and railroad tracks.

Interstate I-5 ripped through the heart of Black communities in N and NE Portland.

You can dig deeper in this Oregon Historical Society rundown.

What's happening: More recently, Portland's communities of color, including immigrant populations, have grown, Ethan Sharygin, head of Portland State University's Population Research Center, tells Axios.

Yes but: New immigrants have largely settled on Portland's edges where housing is more affordable, while many people in Portland's historic communities of color have moved away from the city center.

"That can be told as a story of gentrification, or as a story of post-redlining upward mobility," Sharygin says.

The big picture: Foodwise, this history has an effect, Eater Portland editor Brooke Jackson-Glidden tells Axios.

"Because of the demographic breakdown of Portland ... we don't have the same sorts of specific food neighborhoods as you'd see in other cities."

"However, we do actually have a really diverse culinary scene."

Zoom in: But a handful of Portland neighborhoods do offer high concentrations of cuisines of specific cultures.

The Jade District and SE 82nd Ave boast a wide array of Vietnamese and Chinese food spots — the area's annual food event wraps up this weekend — along with a handful of Russian and Ukrainian markets.

Suburbs southwest of Portland have a significant Asian population and a plethora of Asian restaurants as well, with plenty of Indian offerings in Hillsboro and Korean eateries around Beaverton.

Portland Mercado at SE 72nd and Powell is a deliberately built hub for Latino culture, including restaurants and groceries.

Of note: You're just as likely to find great eats from all cultures scattered about town, Jackson-Glidden says.