How much sugar is in Halloween candy

Illustrations: Lindsey Bailey, Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Annelise Capossela, Aïda Amer, Natalie Peeples, Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Data: Instacart and U.S. Department of Agriculture
The vast majority of Americans — 93% — say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Here's how that sweet sensation breaks down in terms of sugar to your system.

  • Smarties win in the low-sugar count at just 6 grams of sugar per recommended serving size.
  • Peanut M&Ms — Oregon's favorite Halloween treat, according to Instacart — comes in at 25 grams. Ouch.
  • At 31 grams, two candies tie for the highest sugar count per suggested serving — Hi-Chews and plain M&Ms.

Of note: Grams of sugar in this table are for regular sizes of candy, not mini-versions.

Our thought bubble: Use this chart to get your kids to sort candy by sugar content — before they start trading.

