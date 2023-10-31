2 hours ago - Food and Drink
How much sugar is in Halloween candy
The vast majority of Americans — 93% — say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.
Here's how that sweet sensation breaks down in terms of sugar to your system.
- Smarties win in the low-sugar count at just 6 grams of sugar per recommended serving size.
- Peanut M&Ms — Oregon's favorite Halloween treat, according to Instacart — comes in at 25 grams. Ouch.
- At 31 grams, two candies tie for the highest sugar count per suggested serving — Hi-Chews and plain M&Ms.
Of note: Grams of sugar in this table are for regular sizes of candy, not mini-versions.
Our thought bubble: Use this chart to get your kids to sort candy by sugar content — before they start trading.
