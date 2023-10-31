Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Illustrations: Lindsey Bailey, Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Annelise Capossela, Aïda Amer, Natalie Peeples, Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Data: Instacart and U.S. Department of Agriculture

The vast majority of Americans — 93% — say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Here's how that sweet sensation breaks down in terms of sugar to your system.

Smarties win in the low-sugar count at just 6 grams of sugar per recommended serving size.

Peanut M&Ms — Oregon's favorite Halloween treat, according to Instacart — comes in at 25 grams. Ouch.

At 31 grams, two candies tie for the highest sugar count per suggested serving — Hi-Chews and plain M&Ms.

Of note: Grams of sugar in this table are for regular sizes of candy, not mini-versions.

Our thought bubble: Use this chart to get your kids to sort candy by sugar content — before they start trading.