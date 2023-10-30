Take the survey: Daylight saving time vs. standard time

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, but the debate over whether it should become permanent rages on.

Catch up quick: In 2019, lawmakers in Oregon and Washington passed bills to make daylight saving time permanent. In 2018, voters in California approved a switch, but it needed state legislature approval, and died twice in committee.

Plus: Any local change still needs approval from Congress, where efforts to permanently switch to daylight saving have stalled.

Be smart: Here's how a change would impact sunrise and sunset.

You tell us: What would you prefer?