Take the survey: Daylight saving time vs. standard time
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, but the debate over whether it should become permanent rages on.
Catch up quick: In 2019, lawmakers in Oregon and Washington passed bills to make daylight saving time permanent. In 2018, voters in California approved a switch, but it needed state legislature approval, and died twice in committee.
- Plus: Any local change still needs approval from Congress, where efforts to permanently switch to daylight saving have stalled.
Be smart: Here's how a change would impact sunrise and sunset.
You tell us: What would you prefer?
