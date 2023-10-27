Where to watch witches paddle down the Willamette
Don't be frightened if you spot a horde of witches and warlocks — decked out with pointy hats and brooms — paddling along the Willamette River this weekend.
What's happening: Portland's sixth annual SUP Witches stand-up paddle board event kicks off Saturday at 11am.
- The witches will begin their 6-mile round trip journey at Willamette Park (6500 S Macadam Ave.) and make their way to Tom McCall Waterfront Park and then back.
Context: In 2016, resident Ginny Kauffman became inspired by a group of cloak-clad paddlers she saw in Morro Bay, California, and decided to bring the spirited event here.
- In the years since, Portland's witches paddle has grown exponentially — the first event hosted 30 participants while last year garnered hundreds.
- It isn't a Portland-specific phenomenon either: Similar traditions take place in October in cities across the country.
For viewers: Grab a pumpkin spice latte and camp out at South Waterfront, the Tilikum or Hawthrone bridges, or the East Bank Esplanade to watch the spectacle.
For paddlers: While the event is free, organizers recommend only experienced stand-up paddlers participate. You have to provide your own gear and there will be no lifeguard present.
- Riders need to be comfortable on a board in the cold, in costume. For more information, check out the PDX SUP Witches website.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.