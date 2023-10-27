Don't be frightened if you spot a horde of witches and warlocks — decked out with pointy hats and brooms — paddling along the Willamette River this weekend.

What's happening: Portland's sixth annual SUP Witches stand-up paddle board event kicks off Saturday at 11am.

The witches will begin their 6-mile round trip journey at Willamette Park (6500 S Macadam Ave.) and make their way to Tom McCall Waterfront Park and then back.

Context: In 2016, resident Ginny Kauffman became inspired by a group of cloak-clad paddlers she saw in Morro Bay, California, and decided to bring the spirited event here.

In the years since, Portland's witches paddle has grown exponentially — the first event hosted 30 participants while last year garnered hundreds.

It isn't a Portland-specific phenomenon either: Similar traditions take place in October in cities across the country.

For viewers: Grab a pumpkin spice latte and camp out at South Waterfront, the Tilikum or Hawthrone bridges, or the East Bank Esplanade to watch the spectacle.

For paddlers: While the event is free, organizers recommend only experienced stand-up paddlers participate. You have to provide your own gear and there will be no lifeguard present.