Where to watch witches paddle down the Willamette

Illustration of a witch’s hat made from the Axios logo.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Don't be frightened if you spot a horde of witches and warlocks — decked out with pointy hats and brooms — paddling along the Willamette River this weekend.

What's happening: Portland's sixth annual SUP Witches stand-up paddle board event kicks off Saturday at 11am.

Context: In 2016, resident Ginny Kauffman became inspired by a group of cloak-clad paddlers she saw in Morro Bay, California, and decided to bring the spirited event here.

  • In the years since, Portland's witches paddle has grown exponentially — the first event hosted 30 participants while last year garnered hundreds.
  • It isn't a Portland-specific phenomenon either: Similar traditions take place in October in cities across the country.

For viewers: Grab a pumpkin spice latte and camp out at South Waterfront, the Tilikum or Hawthrone bridges, or the East Bank Esplanade to watch the spectacle.

For paddlers: While the event is free, organizers recommend only experienced stand-up paddlers participate. You have to provide your own gear and there will be no lifeguard present.

  • Riders need to be comfortable on a board in the cold, in costume. For more information, check out the PDX SUP Witches website.
