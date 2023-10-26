What to do on the last weekend before Halloween

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty to do on this last weekend before Halloween.

Here are seven options:

🪓 Take the kids on a "thrilling Track-or-Treat trail" put on by the outdoor adventure camp Trackers Earth. Axe throwing and archery stops available. Thursday, 5-7pm, Lloyd Center.

🐦‍⬛ The haunted mansion-themed bar Raven's Manor features spooky fare like Graveyard Dip — artichokes, cheese and "tombstone crostinis" — and eerie cocktails with names like The Electric Chair. 235 SW 1st Ave.

🕺 Toss on a glow necklace for a '90s costume glow dance party at the Crystal Ballroom. Friday, 9pm. $25-$28. Ages 21+

🎄 Scream and sing along at the Nitemare B4 X-mas — yes, it is a Halloween show — by The Saloon Ensemble. Alberta Rose Theatre, Friday night, Saturday and Sunday matinees. $20-$45. Kid friendly.

🧟 Watch zombies dance to "Thriller" — or join in — at Portland's annual Thrill the World fun. Saturday, 3pm, Irving Park. Free.

🍎 Celebrate cider at Bauman's Cider Festival (there's beer, too). Part of the Bauman's Harvest Festival, which includes tons of fun activities for kids of all ages. In Gervais, about 30 miles south of Portland. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm. The harvest fest closes at 5pm. $15-$45.

🪩 Enjoy a very adult Halloween at Portland's Erotic Ball 2023 — including an "interactive fetish demonstration stage" and a costume contest with $5,000 in prizes. Crystal Ballroom, Saturday, 8pm. $64 in advance. Ages 21+

And two more events happening Halloween night:

💃 Dance into November with DJ Anjali at the 21st Bollywood Horror Halloween costume dance party. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 9pm-2am. The Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark, $15

👻 Enjoy music, dancers and acrobats at the MarchFourth Halloween show with Ween tribute band Brown Stallion. Alberta Rose Theatre, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8pm. $28-$32.