46 mins ago - Real Estate

Most Portland Gen Z renters are cost-burdened

headshot
headshot
Credit: Data: Census Bureau; Note: Based on household income. Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

​​Two-thirds of the Portland metro area's youngest renters spend at least 30% of their income on rent, according to the latest U.S. census data.

Why it matters: The data shows the financial pressure on the region's youngest workers and students at a time when the Rose City is seeing record-level outmigration.

Yes, but: It's not just here.

Meanwhile, steep prices and mortgage rates pose seemingly insurmountable hurdles to homeownership for younger generations — and renting isn't necessarily an affordable alternative.

State of play: One in three Gen Z-ers (34%) surveyed by Freddie Mac say owning a home feels impossible in their lifetime, up from 27% in 2019.

  • Saving for a down payment is the biggest obstacle: It's one reason the typical first-time homebuyer last year was a record-high 36 years old, per the National Association of Realtors.

Zoom out: America's housing shortage has helped hike the cost of buying and renting.

Reality check: Renters over 65 in Portland are also facing a cost burden, part of a national trend contributing to rising homelessness among Baby Boomers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more