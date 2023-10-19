The grim reaper stands guard outside a house on 4th Street in St. Helens. Photo: Hadley Malcolm/Axios

Halloween is thriving in St. Helens.

Driving the news: The city goes all out to celebrate its starring role in the 1998 Disney Channel movie "Halloweentown," which was filmed there.

Every weekend from mid-September through October, you can stroll the main plaza (site of the movie's city hall), grab a drink or some food from vendors, take photos and participate in a costume contest, among other activities.

There are additional paid experiences, including a haunted house. This weekend, St. Helens will mark the 25th anniversary of the movie with some of the original actors.

Of note: Some scenes of "Twilight" were also filmed in St. Helens.

If you go: Head to 4th Street, a short walk from the city center, to take in the spectacle of these spooky houses.

Some lively wedding guests, all things considered. Photo: Hadley Malcolm/Axios