St. Helens celebrates its "Halloweentown" legacy
Halloween is thriving in St. Helens.
Driving the news: The city goes all out to celebrate its starring role in the 1998 Disney Channel movie "Halloweentown," which was filmed there.
- Every weekend from mid-September through October, you can stroll the main plaza (site of the movie's city hall), grab a drink or some food from vendors, take photos and participate in a costume contest, among other activities.
- There are additional paid experiences, including a haunted house. This weekend, St. Helens will mark the 25th anniversary of the movie with some of the original actors.
Of note: Some scenes of "Twilight" were also filmed in St. Helens.
If you go: Head to 4th Street, a short walk from the city center, to take in the spectacle of these spooky houses.
