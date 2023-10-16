Halloween decorations are popping up on doorsteps and pumpkins are ripe for picking.

Pumpkin patches are high entertainment in Oregon, with games, rides and gourmet, seasonal treats.

Here are our four picks for where to find the perfect jack-o-lantern.

1. The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island

16511 NW Gillihan Rd.

With free admission and hayrides daily — from 10am to 6pm throughout October — this premier patch has one of the largest selections of gourds within arm's reach of Portland.

Grab fresh-baked goodies from the gift shop or down a homemade cider before heading out on the property's 80 acres.

11435 NW Old Cornelius Pass Rd.

Hop in the car and head west to find 25 varieties of pumpkins, a corn maze, petting zoo and even an obstacle course — plus Plumper's famous pumpkin donuts made fresh to order. Admission at the door is $16 and pumpkins are 55 cents per pound.

2318 SE 302nd Ave.

Over in Troutdale, this u-pick farm boasts sweeping views of Mount Hood, fresh vegetables and fruit to take home, as well as free tractor rides for the kiddos. Admission is free, pumpkins start at 59 cents per pound.

20324 South Redland Rd.

Stop down in Oregon City for fun photo ops, apple cannons, sunflower fields and bounce houses in addition to Hemphill's expansive pumpkin patch. Don't forget to come back in a few weeks for a Christmas tree, too.