Looks like a good chance of rain tomorrow and clear on Sunday. Perfect for an indoor-outdoor fall weekend.

🎨 Watch artists work at Portland Open Studios. More than 100 artists all over town are participating. 10am-5pm Saturday, Sunday and next weekend. Free.

🎤 Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, the movie, opens Friday at OMSI's Empirical Theater — the biggest screen in town. Runs Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 5. Tickets between $13 and $20.

💀 The Day of the Dead is a few weeks away, but Las Adelitas — an original production celebrating traditions and ancestors opens Friday night and runs through Nov. 5. Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark. Tickets $22-30.

🌔 If it's clear enough, try to catch the "ring of fire" as the moon covers all of the sun, save a thin outside circle in an annular — meaning "ring"— eclipse.

Gleneden Beach and Corvallis are the closest towns to Portland where the eclipse will be visible. From about 8am Saturday, peaking around 9:15am.

🎬 The Portland Film Festival showcases short films by 80 emerging directors — before they hit theaters or festivals. Dark, comic and more, take your pick. New this year: Portland-focused films with community discussions afterward.

Friday through Monday, various locations. $8 per film; passes run between $39 and $199 (free for teachers and students) with a watch-from-home option.

🕹️ Join thousands of old-school gamers at the Retro Gaming Expo. Panel discussions, competitions, sales and exhibitions. Oregon Convention Center, Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $15 for kids' all-weekend passes and go up to $200 for an adult pass with lots of perks. Daily adult tickets $25-$40.

🎭 Seeking scares? Check out /SLASH/, a theatrical homage to cult slasher films from the 1980s. At Movie Madness, 4320 SE Belmont. Opens Friday night and runs through next weekend. Four shows per night, each limited to 25 people. $25.

😱 Love to scream? Three haunted houses plus an eerie edition of the Oaks Park midway equals Scaregrounds PDX — promising an "unforgettable night of terror." Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through Nov. 4.