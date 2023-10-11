Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Linda McKim-Bell at her alma mater, Portland State University, where she still studies and volunteers. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Linda McKim-Bell loves downtown Portland, and the third-generation Portlander is waging a full-on campaign to get you to love it too.

She has printed up hundreds of "I ♥️ Downtown PDX" buttons and hands them out to anyone she can.

After the New York Times called the city's homeless crisis a "struggle to save Portland," she shot back with a letter saying the story was a "slap in the face to a great city that is actually having a renaissance."

She told members of her downtown church they have the power to revive downtown simply by showing up.

So, of course, McKim-Bell's best day ever is spent doing something that might not seem very popular right now — hanging around downtown.

🚊 From her home in NW Portland, she'll catch the streetcar downtown to "walk and walk and walk."

Cafe Umbria on the South Park Blocks is a favorite stop for coffee.

She might duck into ArtReach, a little gallery inside the First Congregational Church, kitty corner from the Portland Art Museum.

Next up could be checking out what's new in the gift shop of the Oregon Historical Society.

👋🏼 She'll stop to chat with the owner of Park Avenue Market, a convenience store full of Middle Eastern groceries that has suffered repeated robberies.

"My husband grew up in the Middle East and we cook a lot of Middle Eastern foods."

🍢 For lunch, McKim-Bell loves Habibi — also Middle Eastern food — a block north of the Central Library.

The owner keeps one of her "I ♥️ Downtown PDX" buttons near the register.

📚 All her best days include time at Portland State — her alma mater — where she still studies Spanish and volunteers with a program to help people over 65 take advantage of the university's resources.

💡 She is always looking out for ideas to enhance downtown.

"My newest project is reaching out to the new downtown task force to promote the idea of building on the Portland Winter Light Festival … make it larger, make it an all-winter event."

🌓 Evenings, she's back home, writing letters to newspapers, sending buttons to local officials, studying Spanish or boning up on various public policy proposals.

🍽️ On her favorite days, friends or neighbors come over for dinner. It's another McKim-Bell effort to fight another civic battle — the one against loneliness.