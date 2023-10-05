Portland's massive city government restructuring is gaining steam, with political elbows starting to fly and policy proposals digging deep into the fine detail.

Why it matters: The voter-approved shift to a 12-person council and a city manager style government is an enormous change already affecting how Portland functions.

Catch up quick: This week, city council members pushed back against Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to move commissioners out of their offices for remodeling a year before their terms are up, which he says could save over $1 million.

Additionally, the city auditor wants public feedback on a proposal to raise candidate filing fees from $50 to $100 for mayor and auditor — both elected citywide — and from $30 to $75 for members of city council, who will be chosen by new districts.

Fees hadn't been adjusted since the 1990s according to Deborah Scroggin , elections and special projects manager in the auditor's office.

elections and special projects manager in the auditor's office. In lieu of fees, candidates can collect signatures — 500 will be required, up from 100 — or request a fee waiver based on income, something new that Portland is proposing.

"It's to make sure that you really want to be on the ballot and this is something you're taking seriously," Scroggin tells Axios.

Meanwhile, current council members suggested changes to a draft city organization chart that groups similar bureaus together, adds a new layer of management, and outlines staffing needs for the new, expanded council.

Of note: Nearly two dozen people have filed an intent to run for mayor or city council in 2024 using Portland's matching fund for small donations.

What's next: City Council is expected to vote on the new city org chart — managers and bureau structures — Oct. 19.