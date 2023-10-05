42 mins ago - News

Tensions rise as Portland's government transition accelerates

Emily Harris
Photo illustration of a campaign sign inside a circle with a grid and the map of Portland in the background.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Portland's massive city government restructuring is gaining steam, with political elbows starting to fly and policy proposals digging deep into the fine detail.

Why it matters: The voter-approved shift to a 12-person council and a city manager style government is an enormous change already affecting how Portland functions.

Catch up quick: This week, city council members pushed back against Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to move commissioners out of their offices for remodeling a year before their terms are up, which he says could save over $1 million.

Additionally, the city auditor wants public feedback on a proposal to raise candidate filing fees from $50 to $100 for mayor and auditor — both elected citywide — and from $30 to $75 for members of city council, who will be chosen by new districts.

  • Fees hadn't been adjusted since the 1990s according to Deborah Scroggin, elections and special projects manager in the auditor's office.
  • In lieu of fees, candidates can collect signatures — 500 will be required, up from 100 — or request a fee waiver based on income, something new that Portland is proposing.
  • "It's to make sure that you really want to be on the ballot and this is something you're taking seriously," Scroggin tells Axios.

Meanwhile, current council members suggested changes to a draft city organization chart that groups similar bureaus together, adds a new layer of management, and outlines staffing needs for the new, expanded council.

Of note: Nearly two dozen people have filed an intent to run for mayor or city council in 2024 using Portland's matching fund for small donations.

What's next: City Council is expected to vote on the new city org chart — managers and bureau structures — Oct. 19.

  • The deadline for feedback on filing fees is Oct. 31.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more