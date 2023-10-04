23 mins ago - Food and Drink
Sesame Collective's Kasey Mills shares his last meal
If you've been to Dolly Olive, Shalom Y'all, Bless Your Heart Burgers or any of the other restaurants under the Sesame Collective umbrella, you've eaten Kasey Mills' culinary creations.
Mills cut his teeth as a cook at Oba Restaurant and Fratelli (where he fell in love with Mediterranean flavors) before landing the role of sous chef in Toro Bravo's restaurant group in the early aughts.
- In 2020, Mills partnered with Jamal Hassan, veteran bar director, and Laura Amans to form Sesame and expand its foothold on Portland hospitality.
We wanted to know: If he had one last meal, what would he eat?
- Surprisingly, it's not Mediterranean.
Dinner: La Bonita — period.
- "My order is a chili relleno burrito," he told Axios, smothered in cheese, red or green salsa, queso fresco "and a squeeze of lime."
- When Mills was a young cook, he lived near a La Bonita, and a burrito would hold him over for a full day, meaning he would go multiple times a week. "That's how deep my love is for them."
