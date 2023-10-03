Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: ProPublica; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

After the death of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein at 92 years old, over half the members of the U.S. Senate are over 60, writes Axios' Sareen Habeshian.

That includes Oregon's two senators, both Democrats: Sen. Ron Wyden is 74 years old, and Sen. Jeff Merkley is 66 years old.

The 2022 election pushed the House of Representatives younger while the median age of senators rose, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Three members of Oregon's six-member delegation are also over 60:

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-3rd District), 75

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-2nd District), 71

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-1st District), 68

The median age of Congressional representatives this session is 57, according to Pew — the remaining three members of Oregon's delegation are all in their 50s.