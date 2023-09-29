Whaddya know! The sun's coming back for the weekend, but the moon is the real star of the show.

Friday is the full harvest moon.

🥮 Eat a mooncake at Portland's second Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, watch lantern processions, martial arts, music and other performances, explore more than 60 local Asian American and Pacific Islander crafts and food vendors. 3pm-10pm Saturday, 5253 SE 82nd. Free.

🌕 The Japanese Garden is also celebrating the full moon — with tea, kyoto music and haiku. This event is sold out but you can get on the wait list ($50-65) for Friday or Saturday evening.

Two other great moon-watching spots around town — no ticket required — include Pittock Mansion (grounds are open until 9pm) and the top of Mt. Tabor Park (officially closes at 10pm).

Friday is expected to be partially cloudy, but Saturday night should be clear for good moon viewing.

👻 Haunted houses are starting to open, including a couple of big ones this weekend.

Underhill's Season of Screams IV — a fundraiser for Portland's nonprofit Canon Shakespeare Company — opens Friday for a monthlong run on select days. It includes an afternoon monster fest designed for kids under 12. $30 general, $9-12 for the kids' monster fest (plus fees). At the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Fear PDX promises thrills in its abandoned factory, paranormal mansion and murder pit job sites. Opens Friday, slots 6pm to midnight. $30-35. 12219 NE Glisan.

🐕 Another Oktoberfest — with a twist. Bring your pup to the Lucky Lab Brew Pub's SE Hawthorne location for Dogtoberfest, raising money for Dove Lewis' animal blood bank. $35 gets you in, one drink, a beer glass for you and bandana for your dog. $15 more to enter the costume contests. Saturday, 12-4pm.

🍺 There's beer, then there's fresh hop beer — made with within 24 hours of harvesting the hop cones. Raise your glass at the annual Portland festival honoring these special brews from around Oregon. Friday, 4-8pm, and Saturday, noon to 8pm at Oaks Park.

🧀 Then there's cheese. Lots of cheese to try and buy at The Wedge cheese festival. Also wine, cider and spirits. $29 including fees, up to $82 for VIP access. Saturday, 12-5pm, 100 SE Alder. 21+ only.

🐴 Miniature horses, hula hooping, public math fun and more at the St. Johns Fall Fling. Saturday, 11am-3pm on the plaza in N. Portland's St. Johns neighborhood. Free.

🎨 Many Converge 45 exhibitions are still going strong. Get your art on, all over town.

👟Finally, even if you aren't running, remember, the Portland Marathon is happening on Sunday. You can find out where to watch, what the impact might be on traffic that day, or if the race is coming through your neighborhood here.