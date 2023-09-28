Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Well. You all certainly have opinions about burgers.

✅ Here's the list — smash burgers, bar burgers, white-napkin burgers, cart burgers and even drive-thru burgers. Fine-tuned and with all the toppings.

Many thanks to all who contributed.

Of note: These are all great. The order is random.

In Portland: 5410 NE 33rd. In Vancouver: 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd

Smash burgers, zucchini pickles and more.

For Casey J., who wrote to praise the burger at now-closed Toro Bravo, maybe give this a try? The owners used to be partners with Toro Bravo.

Multiple locations

The other homegrown hamburger drive-thru, brought to us by Micah Camden of Little Big Burger and more.

Meira here: If you're looking for a great veggie burger that isn't just a Beyond or Impossible patty, this is the place.

But be patient. This shop has a notorious reputation for its wait times.

5013 NE 42nd

Get fried cauliflower with that.

"By far the best smash burger," Rachel M. writes.

7819 SW Capitol Hwy.

They've been doing burgers and fries since 1939.

"A really good bar burger," says Chris H.

304 SW 2nd

It's all about the toppings here. Get the homemade chimichurri sauce.

Emily adds: "I wish they were open later than 8pm because this is a great late-night burger."

5829 SE Milwaukie Ave. & 701 NW 23rd Ave.

House ground short ribs and chuck. Reader Rich H. recommends.

Of course Papa Haydn's burgers are fancy — just like their desserts.

5474 NE Sandy Blvd.

"A wonderful happy hour burg that bucks the trend. More traditional, but not one to skip," writes John V., who loves a lot of Portland burgers.

In food cart pods Nob Hill 1845 NW 23rd Place & Breakside Brewery, 12680 SW Farmington Road, Beaverton

Crispy, on a great bun. One of Emily's favs.

4500 SE Stark

Double patty, American cheese. All vegan options too — two Beyond patties smashed.

"Beautiful crust of charred beef on the edges," — this is another pick of reader John V.

676 SE Morrison

They call themselves farm-to-table fast food.