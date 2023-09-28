59 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Portland's best burger

Meira Gebel
A hamburger stacked with shredded lettuce on the bottom, then a brown patty, a tan fried onion ring, a red tomato and a thick drip of green sauce falling out from under the top bun.

A Portland Burger special, the Chimi-Chimi Bang-Bang. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Well. You all certainly have opinions about burgers.

✅ Here's the list — smash burgers, bar burgers, white-napkin burgers, cart burgers and even drive-thru burgers. Fine-tuned and with all the toppings.

  • Many thanks to all who contributed.

Of note: These are all great. The order is random.

Bless Your Heart Burgers

In Portland: 5410 NE 33rd. In Vancouver: 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd

Smash burgers, zucchini pickles and more.

  • For Casey J., who wrote to praise the burger at now-closed Toro Bravo, maybe give this a try? The owners used to be partners with Toro Bravo.

SuperDeluxe

Multiple locations

The other homegrown hamburger drive-thru, brought to us by Micah Camden of Little Big Burger and more.

Meira here: If you're looking for a great veggie burger that isn't just a Beyond or Impossible patty, this is the place.

  • But be patient. This shop has a notorious reputation for its wait times.

Sure Shot Burger

5013 NE 42nd

Get fried cauliflower with that.

  • "By far the best smash burger," Rachel M. writes.

Renner's Grill

7819 SW Capitol Hwy.

They've been doing burgers and fries since 1939.

  • "A really good bar burger," says Chris H.

Portland Burger

304 SW 2nd

It's all about the toppings here. Get the homemade chimichurri sauce.

  • Emily adds: "I wish they were open later than 8pm because this is a great late-night burger."

Papa Haydn

5829 SE Milwaukie Ave. & 701 NW 23rd Ave.

House ground short ribs and chuck. Reader Rich H. recommends.

  • Of course Papa Haydn's burgers are fancy — just like their desserts.

Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar

5474 NE Sandy Blvd.

"A wonderful happy hour burg that bucks the trend. More traditional, but not one to skip," writes John V., who loves a lot of Portland burgers.

Farmer and the Beast

In food cart pods Nob Hill 1845 NW 23rd Place & Breakside Brewery, 12680 SW Farmington Road, Beaverton

Crispy, on a great bun. One of Emily's favs.

Monster Smash

4500 SE Stark

Double patty, American cheese. All vegan options too — two Beyond patties smashed.

  • "Beautiful crust of charred beef on the edges," — this is another pick of reader John V.

Hit the Spot

676 SE Morrison

They call themselves farm-to-table fast food.

  • A solid answer to any burger craving.
