Remaking Portland's stage for Broadway and ballet

Emily Harris
Two photos: A glass faced building with pillars in front and the same building reimagined, with a prow-like glass facade.

The Keller Auditorium today (left) and an artist's rendering of a proposed makeover. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios; rendering courtesy of Hennebery Eddy Architects / Stufish Entertainment Architects

Portland's biggest theater, the Keller Auditorium — which hosts traveling Broadway shows, operas and ballets — is facing either a major overhaul or a total replacement, perhaps in a new location.

Why it matters: The Keller is big business, bringing in half the revenue of downtown's five publicly owned theaters. Whether it moves or gets a makeover will impact arts opportunities, public coffers and the future landscape of the city.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Portland City Council is scheduled to hear a detailed proposal supporting a complete Keller makeover.

Catch up quick: Five years ago, private business interests around the Keller held a competition for new exterior designs to make it a destination even on nights without performances.

  • The winner offered a dramatic new facade connecting the auditorium closely to the playful fountain of the same name across the street.
  • After a 2020 city seismic study raised concerns, Portland and the Metro government each contributed $200,000 to combine that exterior design with upgrades to the interior and the building's structure.

Meanwhile, in July, Portland put out a call for concepts envisioning a replacement auditorium elsewhere, to ensure "a comprehensive assessment of options."

  • The request said a new building in a different location "would allow continuous operations and may present other opportunities not possible on the current site."
  • Eight alternative sites and initial concepts were proposed, which city planners have now narrowed down to five.
  • Of those, two are on the west of the river and three on the east side — with the closest part belonging to Portland State University.

Details: The Keller Auditorium still has a few original 1917 walls, despite a near-complete makeover in 1967.

  • Owned by Portland and run by Metro, it can seat 3,000 but is out-of-date in terms of accessibility as well as amenities — from bathrooms to restaurants – for performers and audience members alike.
  • The city's 2020 structural assessment concluded that the Keller is currently "vulnerable to failure in a number of different seismic scenarios."

What they're saying: Scott Andrews, principal at the commercial real estate brokerage Melvin Mark, co-chairs the group that developed the full Keller renovation plan.

  • "I think people will come to Portland just to see that building," Andrews tells Axios.

By the numbers: Keller backers say they can do the renovation for $236 to $267 million, depending on construction time.

  • One economic concern is the loss of ticket sales if the Keller were under renovation and not open for shows.

The intrigue: The group promoting the Keller makeover is also dedicated to preserving Portland's iconic series of fountains and walkways.

What's next: The city council is not expected to make any decisions on the future of the Keller this week.

  • They plan to whittle the five alternatives at other locations down to two next month and make a final decision in 2024.
