The Keller Auditorium today (left) and an artist's rendering of a proposed makeover. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios; rendering courtesy of Hennebery Eddy Architects / Stufish Entertainment Architects

Portland's biggest theater, the Keller Auditorium — which hosts traveling Broadway shows, operas and ballets — is facing either a major overhaul or a total replacement, perhaps in a new location.

Why it matters: The Keller is big business, bringing in half the revenue of downtown's five publicly owned theaters. Whether it moves or gets a makeover will impact arts opportunities, public coffers and the future landscape of the city.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Portland City Council is scheduled to hear a detailed proposal supporting a complete Keller makeover.

Catch up quick: Five years ago, private business interests around the Keller held a competition for new exterior designs to make it a destination even on nights without performances.

The winner offered a dramatic new facade connecting the auditorium closely to the playful fountain of the same name across the street.

After a 2020 city seismic study raised concerns, Portland and the Metro government each contributed $200,000 to combine that exterior design with upgrades to the interior and the building's structure.

Meanwhile, in July, Portland put out a call for concepts envisioning a replacement auditorium elsewhere, to ensure "a comprehensive assessment of options."

The request said a new building in a different location "would allow continuous operations and may present other opportunities not possible on the current site."

Eight alternative sites and initial concepts were proposed, which city planners have now narrowed down to five.

Of those, two are on the west of the river and three on the east side — with the closest part belonging to Portland State University.

Details: The Keller Auditorium still has a few original 1917 walls, despite a near-complete makeover in 1967.

Owned by Portland and run by Metro, it can seat 3,000 but is out-of-date in terms of accessibility as well as amenities — from bathrooms to restaurants – for performers and audience members alike.

The city's 2020 structural assessment concluded that the Keller is currently "vulnerable to failure in a number of different seismic scenarios."

What they're saying: Scott Andrews, principal at the commercial real estate brokerage Melvin Mark, co-chairs the group that developed the full Keller renovation plan.

"I think people will come to Portland just to see that building," Andrews tells Axios.

By the numbers: Keller backers say they can do the renovation for $236 to $267 million, depending on construction time.

One economic concern is the loss of ticket sales if the Keller were under renovation and not open for shows.

The intrigue: The group promoting the Keller makeover is also dedicated to preserving Portland's iconic series of fountains and walkways.

The fountains were built during the 1960s "urban renewal" push to revive public spaces but to do that cleared out neighborhoods where residents had little political power.

What's next: The city council is not expected to make any decisions on the future of the Keller this week.