29 mins ago - Food and Drink
Oregon brewers win big at Great American Beer Festival
Portland area brewers took home 10 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend, with Breakside picking up three golds — two of those for its stouts.
- Overall, Oregon brewers won 23 medals at the national competition.
Context: The festival — and its expert judging via blind taste tests — started in 1982, as craft brewing was in its early commercial days.
They now judge in over 100 categories, from classics like West Coast-style pale ale to specialties like experimental wood-aged beer.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.