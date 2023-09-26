29 mins ago - Food and Drink

Oregon brewers win big at Great American Beer Festival

Emily Harris
A group of 15 smiling people, most of them wearing jeans, t-shirts and yellow badges on black lanyards around their necks, smile and raise their hands in the air in a victory sign.

The Deschutes Brewing team celebrates winning a Great American Beer Festival medal at the awards ceremony in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Portland area brewers took home 10 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend, with Breakside picking up three golds — two of those for its stouts.

  • Overall, Oregon brewers won 23 medals at the national competition.

Context: The festival — and its expert judging via blind taste tests — started in 1982, as craft brewing was in its early commercial days.

They now judge in over 100 categories, from classics like West Coast-style pale ale to specialties like experimental wood-aged beer.

