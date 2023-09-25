A new ranking of Portland-area companies based on the number of people they employ put Providence Health & Services at the top for the first time, surpassing Intel.

Why it matters: While employment numbers at any company can rise or fall depending on many factors, identifying big employers also helps paint a picture of trends and needs in the region.

Details: The biggest employers list is put together annually by the Portland Business Journal.

While Intel was "the unchallenged leader of labor in the metro-area" for decades, PBJ data editor Brandon Sawyer wrote, it faced recent challenges, including layoffs, and saw no change in its overall employee number — 22,328 — this year.

Meanwhile, Providence added staff — in part due to the pandemic — and increased employee rolls by 17% over last year to 23,100.

Oregon Health & Sciences University ranked third, with 19,603 employees.

Between the lines: PBJ draws on public data when available for the rankings and also surveys private employers.

PBJ also expanded the geographic area where it tracks employment this year, adding three more rural counties to the four that make up the region's urban core.

Providence's hospital in more rural Yamhill County may account for part of its rise on the list.

Be smart: If the planned merger between OHSU and Legacy Health goes through, the new entity would be the largest regional employer by as many as 10,000 employees.

Context: Healthcare jobs make up about 12% of employment nationwide and in Oregon, according to federal statistics, and are expected to grow faster compared to other occupations in the coming decade.

The big picture: Strong companies can help build local industries, in what's called the cluster effect, Bret Marchant, director of data and research at Greater Portland Inc., tells Axios.