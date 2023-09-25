The charm of Hood River is not lost on Oregonians. Photo: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It's no secret Hood River is one of the gems in Oregon's crown — and residents sure know how lucky they are to live there.

What's happening: Outside Magazine honored Hood River, about 60 miles east of Portland, as one of the country's "happiest towns" this week.

The city has a population of just under 8,400 and is nestled between the shores of its namesake river and the Columbia.

Hood River's proximity to the great outdoors is what scored it top marks. Sun, rain or snow there's always something to do.

Access to the marina offers kayaking, paddleboarding and windsurfing, while nearby peaks make great mountain biking and skiing terrain.

Of note: The Outside staffers also really liked River Daze Café, Ferment Brewing Company and KickStand Coffee & Kitchen for places to go after a stroll down Post Canyon's Family Man Trail.

Yes, but: Housing is pricey. The median sale price for a home in Hood River is nearly $700,000.