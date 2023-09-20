Nestled in the Pearl District, Arden is not only known for its seasonal menu, which includes koji-rubbed bavette steak and sweet corn cappelletti, but its sprawling wine list — thanks to owner and in-house sommelier Kelsey Glasser.

Driving the news: After two years of development, Glasser is launching her "Seven Day Sommelier" online course this fall. Coursework includes learning grape varieties, food pairing, and major growing regions.

"It's designed to be fun and approachable," she tells Axios.

We wanted to know: If she had one last meal in Portland, what would she eat (and drink)?

🦪 Starter: To kick things off, Glasser would down a dozen fresh oysters and a briny, bone-dry bottle of Muscadet from Jacqueline in Hosford-Abernethy.

🦐 Entree: Hopping back over to the west side, she would then order the prawn curry and whole fried pompano from Phuket Cafe.

"Big seafood girl here," she said.

🍸 Nightcap: Finishing off her last meal, Glasser would head to Driftwood Room, the swanky bar inside of Hotel deLuxe near Providence Park, and order a vesper cocktail — gin, vodka and a splash of Lillet blanc aperitif — in an effort to "go out in true James Bond style."