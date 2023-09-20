Arden's Kelsey Glasser shares her last meal
Nestled in the Pearl District, Arden is not only known for its seasonal menu, which includes koji-rubbed bavette steak and sweet corn cappelletti, but its sprawling wine list — thanks to owner and in-house sommelier Kelsey Glasser.
Driving the news: After two years of development, Glasser is launching her "Seven Day Sommelier" online course this fall. Coursework includes learning grape varieties, food pairing, and major growing regions.
- "It's designed to be fun and approachable," she tells Axios.
We wanted to know: If she had one last meal in Portland, what would she eat (and drink)?
🦪 Starter: To kick things off, Glasser would down a dozen fresh oysters and a briny, bone-dry bottle of Muscadet from Jacqueline in Hosford-Abernethy.
🦐 Entree: Hopping back over to the west side, she would then order the prawn curry and whole fried pompano from Phuket Cafe.
- "Big seafood girl here," she said.
🍸 Nightcap: Finishing off her last meal, Glasser would head to Driftwood Room, the swanky bar inside of Hotel deLuxe near Providence Park, and order a vesper cocktail — gin, vodka and a splash of Lillet blanc aperitif — in an effort to "go out in true James Bond style."
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.