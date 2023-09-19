Data: U.S. Census; Note: The Census Bureau will not release estimates for 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on data collection;Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The median age of people living in Oregon rose from 37 years old in 2005 to 40.5 in 2022, according to new census data.

Why it matters: We're trending older than the rest of the country, and aging populations can affect everything from public services to taxable income.

By the numbers: Over the same period, the national median age rose from 36.4 to 40 years old.

Utah stayed the state with the youngest median age over that time, rising from 28.5 years in 2005 to 32.1 last year.

Context: The latest census figures align with numbers out earlier this year that showed Oregon is now the oldest state west of the Mississippi River, tied with Hawaii.

Details: Senior state economist Josh Lehner, who writes frequently on this topic, has argued that Oregon's population skews older due to a low birth rate and low share of people under 17 years old, rather than an outsized elderly cohort.

His breakdown of the new figures suggests families have been leaving the state, a trend that appears to be affecting metro areas nationwide.

Also, deaths are outpacing births, a trend Lehner's office expects to continue.

What's next: Demographics change as people move, and Lehner advises to keep watching the numbers.