Things to do in Portland this weekend

The entrance to a 900-foot-long bouncy obstacle course. Photo: Courtesy of The Big Bounce America

If you're not quite ready for fall, never fear. This weekend will feel a lot like summer. So go out and play!

🎊 The giant bouncy houses that have been touring the U.S. have arrived in Portland. Sessions are divided by age: under 4, under 8, under 16 and adults-only. At the Portland International Raceway, Friday through Sunday, this weekend and next. $22–$45.

🎌 Portland's Japanese Garden celebrates 60 years with performances, crafts and a special cafe menu. Sunday, 10am–3pm. $16–22.

🎪 The Festival of Nations showcases food, entertainment and vendors from East Portland's multicultural community and businesses. Saturday, 11am–4pm. Free.

🌽 Corn mazes are already up and running at several spots near Portland, including The Pumpkin Patch and Bella Organics on Sauvie Island.

Topaz Farm has a sunflower maze, and Flower Farmer in Canby offers miniature train rides through fields of flowers. $7–$10, kids under 2 free.

🍻 Oktoberfest is on tap through Sunday at Mount Angel with food, beer, wine, folk dancing, wiener dog races and a kids play area. Tickets for some entertainment areas; day or festival passes run $10–$50.

🤹 Portland's 31st Juggling Festival offers workshops and a "Vaudeville Extravaganza" on Saturday night. Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. $15–$60 depending on age and event.

😋 Find plenty to munch on at SnackFest, showcasing food trucks and other vendors, plus new one-off experiences like a pop-up seven-course meal and a fried chicken throwdown. Friday through Sunday. Free entry, experience prices vary.