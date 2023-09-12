Bite Club: Eggs Florentine at City State Diner
It's Bite Club, y'all! While some of the city's award-winning restaurants are considered the most coveted reservations, on any given weekend, it's the diners that have the longest waitlists.
On Sunday, my husband, Julian, and I braved a 45-minute wait at City State Diner and Bakery on NE 28th Street in Kerns for a post-spin-class meal.
The menu: Classic diner food — a full breakfast and lunch menu packed with scrambles and sandwiches, available all day.
- As a sucker for a homemade biscuit, I ordered the eggs Florentine with potatoes and a decaf chai latte. Julian ordered the country-fried steak and we split the hazelnut challah French toast as a treat.
The bite: There may not be anything better than a perfectly cooked poached egg — when the yolk cracks and coats the rest of the dish in its creaminess. Thick-cut potatoes and a rich hollandaise round out the dish and left me satisfied until dinnertime.
The bottom line: While there are ample other spots to eat a Benedict on a weekend morning, City State's extensive menu ensures your entire party will find something they like.
