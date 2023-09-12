Were my eyes bigger than my stomach? Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

It's Bite Club, y'all! While some of the city's award-winning restaurants are considered the most coveted reservations, on any given weekend, it's the diners that have the longest waitlists.

On Sunday, my husband, Julian, and I braved a 45-minute wait at City State Diner and Bakery on NE 28th Street in Kerns for a post-spin-class meal.

The menu: Classic diner food — a full breakfast and lunch menu packed with scrambles and sandwiches, available all day.

As a sucker for a homemade biscuit, I ordered the eggs Florentine with potatoes and a decaf chai latte. Julian ordered the country-fried steak and we split the hazelnut challah French toast as a treat.

The bite: There may not be anything better than a perfectly cooked poached egg — when the yolk cracks and coats the rest of the dish in its creaminess. Thick-cut potatoes and a rich hollandaise round out the dish and left me satisfied until dinnertime.

The bottom line: While there are ample other spots to eat a Benedict on a weekend morning, City State's extensive menu ensures your entire party will find something they like.