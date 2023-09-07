Oregon is becoming more multilingual

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The number of Oregonians who speak a language other than English at home has more than doubled since 1980.

According to the most recent Census data, 15.5% of residents speak a language other than English at home.

State of play: Like much of the country, Oregon has seen a sizable increase in Spanish speakers. About 13% of Americans spoke Spanish at home in 2021, up from around 5% in 1980.