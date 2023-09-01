This Labor Day weekend, the weather looks perfect — whether you want to be inside or out. Here's some of the fun:

🤣 Friday is the final fling for Kickstand Comedy's summer shows in Laurelhurst Park. Free, 6:30pm.

🎤 Keep laughing with "Abbot Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walters, who takes the mic for five shows this weekend at the Helium Comedy Club. Friday through Sunday, $10-$42 plus an ordering minimum. 21+ only.

🌕 Celebrate the full moon and the Year of the Rabbit at the Lan Su Chinese Garden's mid-autumn fest, kicking off with a free lion dance outside the gardens at 2pm Friday.

The three-day festival includes music, food, art demonstrations, storytelling and a rabbit meet-and-greet. Friday through Sunday, 2pm to 9pm. Day passes $10-$25; children under 5 are free.

🌼 Dahlias are in full bloom at the annual festival at Swan Island Farms in Canby, south of Portland. Music and food vendors. Friday through Monday, 9am to 5:30pm. Free.

🎷 Original jazz by local and national greats at the Montavilla neighborhood's 10th annual jazz festival. Friday through Sunday, multiple venues. Ticket prices vary.

Check out the free show Friday night at the Mount Tabor amphitheater with new work by Cyrus Nabipoor, Kirsten Volness, James Powers and the Mary-Sue Tobin Sextet.

💋 The grand finale of Portland's first "MOST pageant" crowns a winner in this "queer pageant without boundaries." Clinton Street Theater, Friday at 8pm. $15, 21+.

🍎 Farmers markets all over town are at that magical liminal season between summer and fall. Some run just through September, some longer.

We also want to say many thanks to all the people working on Labor Day — a holiday designed to honor the achievements of American workers.