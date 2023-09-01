How to hack Oregon traffic this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and if you're headed out of town to celebrate, you won't be alone.
- According to AAA search data, Oregon residents have been eyeing central and coastal towns for a place to escape for the long weekend before we head into fall.
Why it matters: Planning to drive during off times could save you hours in the car.
What they're saying: "If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays," Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, told Axios.
Zoom in: For Portlanders going to Hood River via I-84 east for the holiday, the worst time to leave is Friday at 7:30pm, according to INRIX, a global provider of transportation data that works with AAA to find best and worst car travel times.
- That route is expected to take an hour and 30 minutes — 30% longer than the typical travel time.
Meanwhile, for those bound for the coast, the worst time to travel from Portland to Cannon Beach on Highway 26 is Sunday at 1:45pm. That route is estimated to be 22% longer than usual, and can take nearly two hours.
Overall, the times with the least traffic this holiday weekend nationally are:
- Friday before 11am
- Saturday after 6pm
- Sunday anytime (minimal traffic is expected overall)
- Monday after 7pm
The intrigue: If you're hitting the road, be prepared to spend a pretty penny at the pump.
- The average gallon of gas in Multnomah County as of yesterday is $4.86, a dollar higher than the rest of the country, according to AAA.
