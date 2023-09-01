1 hour ago - Transit

How to hack Oregon traffic this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and if you're headed out of town to celebrate, you won't be alone.

  • According to AAA search data, Oregon residents have been eyeing central and coastal towns for a place to escape for the long weekend before we head into fall.

Why it matters: Planning to drive during off times could save you hours in the car.

What they're saying: "If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays," Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, told Axios.

Zoom in: For Portlanders going to Hood River via I-84 east for the holiday, the worst time to leave is Friday at 7:30pm, according to INRIX, a global provider of transportation data that works with AAA to find best and worst car travel times.

  • That route is expected to take an hour and 30 minutes — 30% longer than the typical travel time.

Meanwhile, for those bound for the coast, the worst time to travel from Portland to Cannon Beach on Highway 26 is Sunday at 1:45pm. That route is estimated to be 22% longer than usual, and can take nearly two hours.

Overall, the times with the least traffic this holiday weekend nationally are:

  • Friday before 11am
  • Saturday after 6pm
  • Sunday anytime (minimal traffic is expected overall)
  • Monday after 7pm

The intrigue: If you're hitting the road, be prepared to spend a pretty penny at the pump.

  • The average gallon of gas in Multnomah County as of yesterday is $4.86, a dollar higher than the rest of the country, according to AAA.
