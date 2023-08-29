Food Fight: Portland's best popsicles
Thank you for sharing your favorite popsicle places!
Here's our definitive list, in alphabetical order, of Portland's best spots for a chill treat on a stick.
2021 SE 11th, Portland, plus some local grocery shops.
All vegan paletas in a never-ending array of enticing flavors (and colors). Bases include avocado, coconut and, of course, juice.
- The floral and nutty vanilla rose pistachio is Meira's top pick.
🥭 Kulfi
Two N/NE Portland locations, plus some farmers markets.
South Asian flavors dominate Kulfi's menu. Try the delicious thandai, which includes cardamom, fennel seeds, saffron and cinnamon among its ingredients. There are many vegan options.
- "Can't go wrong with the mango lassi," writes reader Amy M.
🍓 Ome Calli
12795 SW Canyon Road, Beaverton
The hands-down favorite of reader Dave F., who tells us, "You haven't had popsicles until you've had Ome Calli in Beaverton!"
- The extensive menu — inspired by the original Mexico City shop — includes refreshing juice-based flavors like pickled plum and dragonfruit, as well as dairy-based ones like caramel and strawberries and cream.
- Ome Calli also makes ice cream and chamoyada slushies/shaved ice.
🍁 Stellar Pop
1212 SE Powell, Portland, plus by delivery
These organic pops named after heavenly bodies land very nicely.
- Venus, the lemon-lime zinger, and Earth, a nut base with maple and cocoa, shine especially bright.
🧠 Remember, you can also find local popsicle creations on grocery store shelves.
- The blackberry fruit bar from Alden Organic — a Eugene company with roots back to 1938 — wound up being Emily's favorite in her first round of tasting for its heavenly smell, rich berry taste and just the right creaminess.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.