Ome Calli in Beaverton has dozens of different house-made popsicles. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Thank you for sharing your favorite popsicle places!

Here's our definitive list, in alphabetical order, of Portland's best spots for a chill treat on a stick.

🌹 Ice Queen

2021 SE 11th, Portland, plus some local grocery shops.

All vegan paletas in a never-ending array of enticing flavors (and colors). Bases include avocado, coconut and, of course, juice.

The floral and nutty vanilla rose pistachio is Meira's top pick.

Two N/NE Portland locations, plus some farmers markets.

South Asian flavors dominate Kulfi's menu. Try the delicious thandai, which includes cardamom, fennel seeds, saffron and cinnamon among its ingredients. There are many vegan options.

"Can't go wrong with the mango lassi," writes reader Amy M.

12795 SW Canyon Road, Beaverton

The hands-down favorite of reader Dave F., who tells us, "You haven't had popsicles until you've had Ome Calli in Beaverton!"

The extensive menu — inspired by the original Mexico City shop — includes refreshing juice-based flavors like pickled plum and dragonfruit, as well as dairy-based ones like caramel and strawberries and cream.

Ome Calli also makes ice cream and chamoyada slushies/shaved ice.

1212 SE Powell, Portland, plus by delivery

These organic pops named after heavenly bodies land very nicely.

Venus, the lemon-lime zinger, and Earth, a nut base with maple and cocoa, shine especially bright.

Stellars have landed. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

🧠 Remember, you can also find local popsicle creations on grocery store shelves.