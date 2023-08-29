1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: Portland's best popsicles

Meira Gebel
A colorful one-story building with a neon open sign flashing and a sign reading Frozen Treats.

Ome Calli in Beaverton has dozens of different house-made popsicles. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Thank you for sharing your favorite popsicle places!

Here's our definitive list, in alphabetical order, of Portland's best spots for a chill treat on a stick.

🌹 Ice Queen

2021 SE 11th, Portland, plus some local grocery shops.

All vegan paletas in a never-ending array of enticing flavors (and colors). Bases include avocado, coconut and, of course, juice.

🥭 Kulfi

Two N/NE Portland locations, plus some farmers markets.

South Asian flavors dominate Kulfi's menu. Try the delicious thandai, which includes cardamom, fennel seeds, saffron and cinnamon among its ingredients. There are many vegan options.

  • "Can't go wrong with the mango lassi," writes reader Amy M.

🍓 Ome Calli

12795 SW Canyon Road, Beaverton

The hands-down favorite of reader Dave F., who tells us, "You haven't had popsicles until you've had Ome Calli in Beaverton!"

  • The extensive menu — inspired by the original Mexico City shop — includes refreshing juice-based flavors like pickled plum and dragonfruit, as well as dairy-based ones like caramel and strawberries and cream.
  • Ome Calli also makes ice cream and chamoyada slushies/shaved ice.

🍁 Stellar Pop

1212 SE Powell, Portland, plus by delivery

These organic pops named after heavenly bodies land very nicely.

  • Venus, the lemon-lime zinger, and Earth, a nut base with maple and cocoa, shine especially bright.
Four popsicles in wrappers with a black sticker that says Stellar Pop lined up on a background of dried grass.
Stellars have landed. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

🧠 Remember, you can also find local popsicle creations on grocery store shelves.

  • The blackberry fruit bar from Alden Organic — a Eugene company with roots back to 1938 — wound up being Emily's favorite in her first round of tasting for its heavenly smell, rich berry taste and just the right creaminess.
