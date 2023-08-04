34 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Portland

Emily Harris
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🎻 Tickets are still available for the beloved outdoor music fest Pickathon, already underway on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. It runs through Sunday.

👩🏼‍🦼 Silver Falls State Park just opened a new accessible trail with a grand view of North Falls.

🎨 Vancouver promises its first Arts and Music Festival won't be its last. At Esther Short Park in Vancouver. Through Sunday, free.

🎥 Watch animation of all kinds and multiple world premieres at the Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology. OMSI hosts the event through Sunday; ticket prices vary.

🫛 Green bean ice cream is among the many offerings at a festival celebrating the versatile vegetable. Saturday, noon-4pm, 935 NE Couch Street. Free.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more