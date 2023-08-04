What to do this weekend in Portland

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🎻 Tickets are still available for the beloved outdoor music fest Pickathon, already underway on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. It runs through Sunday.

👩🏼‍🦼 Silver Falls State Park just opened a new accessible trail with a grand view of North Falls.

🎨 Vancouver promises its first Arts and Music Festival won't be its last. At Esther Short Park in Vancouver. Through Sunday, free.

🎥 Watch animation of all kinds and multiple world premieres at the Festival of Cinema, Animation and Technology. OMSI hosts the event through Sunday; ticket prices vary.

🫛 Green bean ice cream is among the many offerings at a festival celebrating the versatile vegetable. Saturday, noon-4pm, 935 NE Couch Street. Free.