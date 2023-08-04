Powell's Books workers authorize strike

Union workers at Powell's Books authorized a strike Wednesday, calling for a contract that includes access to a living wage and affordable health care.

Why it matters: While authorizing a strike does not mean one will happen, the move puts pressure on the independent bookseller ahead of its next bargaining session with union members later this month.

Any strike would be the first in two decades for Powell's.

State of play: Michelle Carroll, a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5's bargaining team, told Axios they've been in negotiations with the company since February and remain at a standstill.

Of the nearly 300 Powell's employees in ILWU Local 5, the organization that has represented Powell's workers since 2000, 92% voted to authorize a strike.

Context: Earlier this year, Powell's proposed a change to its health care plan, which includes higher deductibles for employees.

In return, the union is asking for a "livable wage" to cover higher out-of-pocket costs for care, citing $21.85 an hour based on MIT's living wage calculator estimate for Multnomah County residents.

Powell's proposed a starting wage of $16.25.

What they're saying: "We've reached a point where it just felt like we needed something … to make it really clear how serious these needs are for the members," Carroll said of authorizing the strike.

In an emailed statement to Axios Portland, Powell's Books said it "has successfully engaged in contract negotiations with ILWU Local 5 for more than two decades, each time finding common ground that unites us."

"Our latest proposal includes immediate wage increases and further upholds excellent health care benefits that allow us to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment for retail," the statement continues.

The bottom line: Bargaining members can now call a strike at any moment if negotiations continue to flounder. That decision, however, is not taken lightly.