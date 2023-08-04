Powell's Books workers authorize strike
Union workers at Powell's Books authorized a strike Wednesday, calling for a contract that includes access to a living wage and affordable health care.
Why it matters: While authorizing a strike does not mean one will happen, the move puts pressure on the independent bookseller ahead of its next bargaining session with union members later this month.
- Any strike would be the first in two decades for Powell's.
State of play: Michelle Carroll, a member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5's bargaining team, told Axios they've been in negotiations with the company since February and remain at a standstill.
- Of the nearly 300 Powell's employees in ILWU Local 5, the organization that has represented Powell's workers since 2000, 92% voted to authorize a strike.
Context: Earlier this year, Powell's proposed a change to its health care plan, which includes higher deductibles for employees.
- In return, the union is asking for a "livable wage" to cover higher out-of-pocket costs for care, citing $21.85 an hour based on MIT's living wage calculator estimate for Multnomah County residents.
- Powell's proposed a starting wage of $16.25.
What they're saying: "We've reached a point where it just felt like we needed something … to make it really clear how serious these needs are for the members," Carroll said of authorizing the strike.
- In an emailed statement to Axios Portland, Powell's Books said it "has successfully engaged in contract negotiations with ILWU Local 5 for more than two decades, each time finding common ground that unites us."
- "Our latest proposal includes immediate wage increases and further upholds excellent health care benefits that allow us to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment for retail," the statement continues.
The bottom line: Bargaining members can now call a strike at any moment if negotiations continue to flounder. That decision, however, is not taken lightly.
- "A strike is a pretty substantial potential loss of income," Carroll said. "It's very difficult for a lot of our employees to miss even a day of work."
