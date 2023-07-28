It's the last weekend of July. Summer is sure flying right by, huh? Celebrate the end of the month by heading out on the town with your neighbors. We've got something for everyone.

🦆 Have a picnic and a laugh at Comedy in the Park over at Laurelhurst Friday at 6pm. The free all-ages show features local and national comedians. Parents, be warned: The material is sometimes R-rated.

👟 Portland's sneaker connoisseurs will be gathering at Rose City Sneakerfest Saturday at the Leftbank Annex from 12 to 6pm. Buy, sell, trade or simply check out what the cool kids are wearing. Presale tickets are $15; $20 at the door.

🐔 Heavy metal with a side of chicken wings, please. Cartside Food Carts in NE is hosting a wing and beer festival Saturday along with live music and brews from Fort George Brewery. The event kicks off at 1pm.

🛍️ Gather with other vintage sleuths at the Portland Flea Sunday at the Nova Building from 11am to 4pm. With dozens of clothing, home goods and accessories collectors, you're sure to find what you're looking for — and maybe more.

😃 Stroll down Stark Street at the Montavilla Street Fair Sunday. There will be three music stages, including a kids stage, and over 140 vendors featuring food, drinks, arts and crafts. 10am to 5pm.