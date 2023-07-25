The "herring in a fur coat" is the plate my friend had. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Welcome back to Bite Club, y'all! This past week I was craving dumplings, but instead of heading to XLB, where I normally get my veggie-filled, steamed dough fix, I decided to try something new.

The place: Kachka (960 SE 11TH Ave).

The menu: This spot is well-known for its Soviet-era cuisine with nods to "czarist excess and traditional rustic foodways," according to the restaurant's website.

Notorious for its assortment of meats, cheeses and bread, plus the "herring under a fur coat" (seven-layer dip, Russian style), Kachka also serves four types of Ukrainian dumplings, which you may have seen in the freezer section of New Seasons.

The bite: When the vareniki cheese and chive dumplings arrived at the table, I was immediately comforted by the savory smell. Topped with a generous dollop of sour cream and crunchy scallions, each bite felt as if I was sinking deeper into the world's comfiest couch.

I also paired the dumplings with the restaurant's made-to-order piroshki, yeasted buns featuring seasonal ingredients.

The bottom line: Truly decadent. If you're looking for something to feed to your soul and fill your belly, this is a top-notch choice for lunch. Just make sure you have somewhere to nap close by.