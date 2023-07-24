Data: National Rental Home Council, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Building houses for rent, not for sale, is a growing national trend, Axios' Felix Salmon reports. But Oregon is one of 10 states where it's not happening, despite efforts to create more much-needed housing here.

Why it matters: Built-to-rent single-family houses offer property management perks without the need for a down payment or long-term commitment.

Driving the news: Nationwide, there are 345 built-to-rent homes planned or under construction per million residents, per the National Rental Home Council.

In Oregon, NRHC research turned up zero built-to-rent houses in development.

Context: National construction of new built-to-rent homes hit a record high last year, with more than 14,500 houses completed and three times as many under construction, per RentCafe.

What's happening: These houses are in growing demand among would-be buyers who can't afford — or find — a single-family home, and those opting not to buy for lifestyle reasons.

What they're saying: "Portland and, more broadly, the state of Oregon have many of the kind of drivers that housing developers are looking for when they enter a market," NRHC CEO David Howard tells Axios, such as population growth and a need for all kinds of housing.

The Oregon Home Builders Association didn't respond to requests for an interview in time for publication.

Yes, but: Oregon's limits on annual rent increases worry built-to-rent developers, Howard said.

"Say what you will about the legitimacy of various rent control and rent cap regimes … it's something that causes developers to pause in their consideration of whether they want to enter a market," he said.

"I think developers have just gravitated toward other markets where there perhaps is more certainty."

The other side: "This type of housing does increase supply somewhat, but not necessarily the type of supply that would help a lot of people who are really in desperate need of housing," Marie Claire Tran-Leung, senior staff attorney with the National Housing Law Project, tells Axios.

"It does seem to be geared more towards middle-class families and that is not necessarily where the lack of housing is felt most urgently," she said.

Meanwhile, Zillow data says the U.S. needs 4.3 million more homes.

Oregon lawmakers passed a slew of bills this past legislative session aimed at building tens of thousands of new homes per year.

Of note: Arizona has the most robust built-to-rent homes industry, with 2,011 units planned or under construction per million residents.

North Carolina is a distant second, with 1,071; Texas is third, with 856.

The bottom line: Building more single-family rentals isn't going to solve the housing crisis, but it could ease the supply crunch — if it comes here.