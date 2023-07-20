2 hours ago - Things to Do

Best Day Ever: "Wait, Wait" host Peter Sagal

Emily Harris
A man in black shorts and a black t-shirt runs around the bend of a trail in a forested park. The trees in the background have lost their leaves.

Peter Sagal runs everywhere he goes — including Philly's Fairmount Park (in this picture) and Forest Park when he's in Portland. Photo: Kyle Cassidy

Keep your eye out for Peter Sagal — host of the NPR news quiz show "Wait, Wait … Don't Tell Me!" — running around Portland.

What's happening: He's in town for a sold-out show at the Schnitz Thursday, but he's definitely getting a run in.

  • Because Forest Park is his favorite place to run in any city in the world.

We caught up with Peter via email — although we'd like to think we could keep up with him on the trail — to find out what else he likes to do when he comes through Stumptown.

  • You can also see how Peter's best Portland day stacks up against his Best Day in Chicago, his hometown.

When in Portland, Peter's dream day looks like this:

👟 First thing: "The only downside to running in Forest Park, my single favorite urban running destination in the world, is that I don't get to run the bridge loops downtown — my fourth or fifth favorite urban run."

  • "It's been demoted from No. 2 because of all the scooters."

☕ Breakfast: "My one Portland apostasy is I'm not a fan of Voodoo Donuts, so I'd probably just get a coffee and watch the people in Pioneer Square."

  • "If it's Saturday, I'd go to the Saturday market, hopefully to find that person selling the delicious chocolate spread I bought there in 2011 that the TSA then seized when I tried to bring it on my flight home. A SPREAD IS NOT A LIQUID."

😋 Lunch: "Food trucks! Well, I wouldn't eat a food truck, I'd find one that seemed interesting, authentic or both and order something I've never had before."

  • "If it's my One Perfect Day, it's not raining, so I'm eating outside, maybe in front of the Art Museum in the South Park Blocks."

📚 Free time: "I believe it's a federal law that on every visit to Portland I have to spend a minimum of two hours and a hundred dollars at Powell's City of Books."

  • "It may not be, but I'd better do it anyway just to be on the safe side."

🍨 Dinner: "I'm still not over the fact that Pok Pok, purveyor of one of the single greatest meals I've ever had, is no more. And then I found out my OTHER favorite restaurant in Portland, the Country Cat, is now only at the airport. My God, people, what's happening here?"

  • "So, basically, I'm at a loss. However, wherever I end up dining, I'm going to Salt and Straw for dessert. Even though they've gone national."

🎟️ After the show: "[Most Interesting Man in the World Voice] I rarely go to strip clubs, but when I do, it's Mary's Club. Family owned! Craft beers! They provide health benefits to the dancers (or so I was once told by the hostess!)"

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more