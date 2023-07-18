Gun rights groups say they'll appeal Oregon restrictions

Gun rights groups intend to appeal a federal court ruling that found Oregon's voter-approved firearms restrictions hold up under constitutional scrutiny.

The federal decision was issued last Friday.

Why it matters: At issue are restrictions on the size of ammunition magazines and a requirement that people obtain a permit before they can buy a gun. Both are major elements of Measure 114, which Oregon voters passed by a slim margin last November.

Catch up quick: 50.6% of Oregonians approved Measure 114, while 49.4% voted against it.

Shortly afterward, the new law was challenged in state and federal courts.

A state judge issued an injunction against the law, blocking it from going into effect until legal challenges are resolved.

Federal Judge Karin Immergut denied a federal injunction, and in early June held a five-day trial on the measure's constitutionality in a Portland courthouse.

Details: In the court's opinion that the measure is constitutional, Immergut wrote that the 10-bullet limits on magazine size are "not an unconstitutional taking of property, are not unconstitutionally retroactive, and are not unconstitutionally vague."

On permits — which under Measure 114 would require training and a completed background check before purchase — she wrote that Oregon's new "permit-to-purchase framework is consistent with the type of regulations" that the Supreme Court has approved as constitutional in the past.

Context: Last year, a Supreme Court decision reiterated the right to self-defense and said that gun restrictions can only be constitutional if there is a history of similar regulation.

But Immergut's ruling noted that the higher court decision also left room for regulation in response to "dramatic technological changes."

Her ruling found that while people buy large-capacity ammunition magazines with self-defense in mind, it is "exceedingly rare" for more than 10 shots to be fired in such situations.

Of note: Former President Trump nominated Immergut to the federal bench five years ago, and the Senate confirmed her with the support of Oregon's two senators, both Democrats.

What they're saying: Immergut's decision "was incredibly thorough and well reasoned," said Esther Sanchez-Gomez, the litigation director for the Giffords Law Center.

The other side: "Based on [Immergut's] reasoning no one should be allowed to own a magazine that contains more than 2.2 rounds," the Oregon Firearms Federation told Axios in an email.

What's next: The appeal was expected, and means eventually the Supreme Court will be asked to consider these new Oregon gun restrictions.