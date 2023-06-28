This July 4 is Portland's third with no street fireworks allowed — that means no sparklers, no bottle rockets, no mortars. The big public displays are still on — on the Willamette, at the Waterfront Blues Festival and at Oaks Park — and there are plenty of other fun things to do.

Why it matters: Flaming things that go up also come down. The reasons cited for Portland's ban include fires started by fireworks, injuries, and the stress that the booms can cause to pets and people traumatized by war.

Flashback: Portland first banned the sale and use of consumer fireworks in 2021, just for the two weeks around July 4. Last year, the city council outlawed them year-round.

The number of fires dropped right along with the ban on fireworks.

In 2020, half the 36 fires in Portland on July 4 were caused by fireworks, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

On July 4, 2021, that share dropped to 10% of 31 fires, and in 2022 it was 14% of 20 fires.

Of note: Fireworks that "fly in the air, explode, or behave in an uncontrolled and unpredictable manner" aren't allowed anywhere in Oregon without a permit.

Meanwhile, in addition to the public firework displays, Hillsboro, Maywood Park and other neighborhoods put on parades. Bob's Red Mill has $5 burgers and a watermelon eating contest.

Wanna get away? Hood River and Sandy are among towns putting on firework displays, while Cannon Beach is marketing itself as a place for a "firework-free" Fourth.

Details: Police or fire officers could confiscate, cite and fine firework users — Oregon law allows fines up to $2,500 — and will investigate fires caused by fireworks, Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves tells Axios.

Emergency officials ask people to call 911 only to report fires or injuries — not people setting off illegal fireworks. Instead, the city fire marshal says to report online or take notes and call the non-emergency line later.

Zoom out: Across the country, just one state — Massachusetts — bans fireworks altogether. Oregon is among a minority of states that restrict them.