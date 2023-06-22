I moved to Portland about six months before the pandemic shut down everything — from restaurants and bars to hair salons and concert venues. So I never got the chance to experience the city's vibrant music scene until recently.

Last Friday, I went to Edgefield in Troutdale to see Death Cab for Cutie, though I'm bummed I couldn't snag tickets to their tour for the 20th anniversary of "Transatlanticism."

The place: Right off Exit 17 on I-84, Edgefield is a stone's throw away from the Sandy River, and the property's thick, tall greenery envelops the massive space, making it feel intimate. The entire grounds, including the McMenamins hotel and winery, make up 74 acres.

The main attraction: It's outside! All concerts are rain or shine. There's ample space for sitting on the grass or standing near the stage, and you can even bring a chair if you want (though there are pretty strict requirements).

I decided to plop right down on the grass to watch the opener, then stood up and danced for the rest of the show.

Rating: Pretty incredible. Edgefield manages to feel authentically Portland, despite being a short drive east, with its wide range of food vendors, friendly atmosphere and direct backdrop of the outdoors without skimping on sound quality.

The bottom line: Parking can be a mess. Get there early and then hang back after the show ends to bypass the rush.