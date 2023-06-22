Speculation swirls around Blazers' NBA draft pick

The NBA draft begins Thursday and Portland Trail Blazers fans will be watching to see if the team, which has the No. 3 pick, selects a young up-and-comer or trades the pick in exchange for another star player to complement point guard Damian Lillard.

Why it matters: The Blazers are faced with a big decision: Lillard has made it clear to coach Chauncey Billups that he does not want to see another young player added to the franchise as he sets his sights on winning a championship.

State of play: Trading the slot would allow the team to look into swapping established players from other teams, especially All-Stars, who could contribute right away to a championship run.

If Victor Wembanyama, the sought-after French forward, does go to the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 1 pick, the next two players expected to get swooped up are point guard Scoot Henderson and small forward Brandon Miller — who both have potential for a swift upward trajectory in the league.

Driving the news: According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Blazers are looking at a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for shooting guard Paul George.

If the Blazers can't find a suitable veteran trade for their No. 3 pick, it's likely they'll choose Henderson, since Miller may be heading to the Charlotte Hornets.

What they're saying: Henderson told reporters on Wednesday he believes he can help Lillard: "Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill."

The bottom line: Some predict Lillard won't be thrilled if the Blazers end up drafting a youngster and keeping him, although he's also expressed his loyalty to the team he's been with for over a decade.