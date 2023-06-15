"Pride is a protest" for Portland drag queen Flawless Shade

Flawless Shade has been performing around Portland for a decade. Photo: Courtesy of Flawless Shade

Drag entertainer and former Miss Gay Oregon Flawless Shade emerged on Portland's queer nightlife scene nearly a decade ago. Since then, the pandemic contributed to the closures of many iconic gay bars — a blow to the city's once-lively entertainment industry.

Why it matters: Despite the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ laws across the country, many in Portland's queer community see the month of June as a time for celebration — and empowerment.

What she's saying: "Pride is a protest," Flawless Shade tells Axios. "We have to go out there and keep fighting for self-expression."

Flashback: Since she first began performing as a "bar queen" in 2014, Flawless Shade has seen a huge increase in the number of drag performers in Portland, largely thanks to the popularity of cultural phenomena like "RuPaul's Drag Race."

However, Portland has lost dozens of queer-owned businesses and spaces in the last decade — and the loss was only compounded by the pandemic.

Details: Fewer gay bars mean fewer opportunities for drag performers, who already struggle to receive fair pay for their work, something Flawless Shade passionately advocates for.

She says low pay, exacerbated by the pandemic, is a real struggle. "And then with inflation, we're fighting for $15 even though $15 isn't going to pay for anything."

Meanwhile, as much as Portland is a "sanctuary" for many in the LGBTQ+ community, she added, there has been an increase in safety concerns in recent weeks.

Context: This past weekend, a drag queen story time was canceled at the Tigard Public Library "due to repeated threats of violence."

In May, a Portland elementary school canceled its after-school Pride event, which included drag shows and self-defense demonstrations, after receiving threats by social media and phone.

The bottom line: Flawless Shade believes drag is not going anywhere.

"Drag was the thing that gave me power for myself," she said. "I don't have to fit into anyone's narrative. I could fully step into something that was all me."

Of note: Although the official Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, hosted by Pride Northwest, takes place July 15–16, dozens of events will take place in the weeks leading up to it.