Weekend Guide: Juneteenth parade, geek crafts and Beer Week
There's plenty of fun to plan for in Portland this weekend, regardless of whether it's raining.
🎉 Monday is Juneteenth — now a state and federal holiday — and the city will celebrate this weekend.
- Join the Juneteenth parade, starting from King School at 10am Saturday.
- Portland's Juneteenth Festival happens from noon to 7pm Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday at Lillis-Albina Park. Music, food, fun.
🪘 The "longest-running powwow west of the Mississippi River" — Portland's annual gathering at Delta Park runs Friday through Sunday. Music, food, cultural exhibitions, community. Free and family-friendly.
👓 Go shopping for geeky crafty stuff at the Geek Craft Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. $5; kids under 13 are free.
📚 Or check out the Rose City Books & Paper Fair nearby at the DoubleTree Hotel. Friday, 2–8pm, and Saturday, 10am–5pm. Also $5.
🍻 Beer Week kicks off Friday — a 10-day fest featuring limited-edition brews and other specials at breweries all over town.
