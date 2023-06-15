Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty of fun to plan for in Portland this weekend, regardless of whether it's raining.

🎉 Monday is Juneteenth — now a state and federal holiday — and the city will celebrate this weekend.

Join the Juneteenth parade, starting from King School at 10am Saturday.

Portland's Juneteenth Festival happens from noon to 7pm Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday at Lillis-Albina Park. Music, food, fun.

🪘 The "longest-running powwow west of the Mississippi River" — Portland's annual gathering at Delta Park runs Friday through Sunday. Music, food, cultural exhibitions, community. Free and family-friendly.

👓 Go shopping for geeky crafty stuff at the Geek Craft Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. $5; kids under 13 are free.

📚 Or check out the Rose City Books & Paper Fair nearby at the DoubleTree Hotel. Friday, 2–8pm, and Saturday, 10am–5pm. Also $5.

🍻 Beer Week kicks off Friday — a 10-day fest featuring limited-edition brews and other specials at breweries all over town.