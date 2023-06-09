Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Average summer temperatures increased in Portland by 3.7° between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tory Lysik report.

Average temperatures were 71.4° in 2022, compared to 67.7° in 1970.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, leading to both immediate acute effects (such as exhaustion and heat stroke) and long-term complications due to reduced air quality.

Lately, the higher temperatures have coincided with drier conditions. Over the last 30 days, it rained only once at Portland International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. On May 15, the agency recorded 0.03 inches.

What they're saying: "It's the driest it's been since 1992," Daniel Hartsock, a meteorologist with NWS Portland, tells Axios. "If we aren't getting the two and a half inches we'd normally see from May and June, we're looking at an early start to dry weather, which could lead to an increased risk of wildfire hazards."

Flashback: In May, Portland experienced an early, record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures reaching 93°.

When a high-pressure weather system — also known as a heat dome — encapsulated the West Coast in July 2021, nearly 100 people in Oregon died, leading lawmakers to pass a bill requiring that all new housing developments built after 2024 include at least one room with air conditioning.

Of note: Some neighborhoods in Portland's east side are considered "urban heat islands," where temperatures are often higher than the rest of the city due to lack of tree coverage, ample asphalt and other factors associated with the history of redlining.

What's happening: A tax-funded grant program intended to fight social inequality and climate change, the Portland Clean Energy Fund, aims to install nearly 700 portable AC units for low-income Portlanders, but has received over 1,000 applications.