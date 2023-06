๐Ÿงข It's baseball season! Major league season is solidly underway and here at home where we don't โ€” yet โ€” have an MLB team, the Portland Pickles and the Hillsboro Hops are running 'round the bases.

Might it be a good time for you to pick up a bat and pose?

๐ŸŽ‰ Introducing: The Axios Insta-review.

We try something cool.

We give you our quick rating, including how to doll it up for your Insta feed.

โšพ Emily here. Although my seventh grade softball coach graciously awarded me best sub, the only time I've been close to playing anything similar since then was about a decade after that โ€” a couple rounds of beer kickball.

Until I recently got invited to a batting-cage birthday party.

The place: Murray's Vanport Batting Cages, two lanes on a fenced-in patch of grass near the sand volleyball courts at Delta Park, built where the working-class city of Vanport stood before a flood destroyed it in 1948.

Address: 10737 N. Union Ct. Park by the side of the road.

The main attraction: It's outside. You can see the balls running through the pitch machine. Sometimes really good batters show up. Also, there's a picnic table. BYOF.

Insta-rating: Friendly fun.

For your feed: Rustic, sporty and artsy (see soft-focus chain link fence, above) photo options.

The bottom line: Murray's is on the ultra-casual end of batting cages. Open usually 4pm-8pm weekdays, Saturdays 11-5, Sundays 1-5, weather and park events permitting. But call ahead. "If it's slow or doesn't look like anybody is coming I might sneak out early," owner Murray Todd tells Axios.