What to do in Portland this weekend

If you're not already going to the Rose Festival this weekend, there's plenty to do around Portland for those who like art museums, theater, markets and festivals.

Fan of Bloody Marys? Consider making your way to The Redd on Salmon this Saturday for the fifth annual Bloody Mary Festival. For $55, you'll get unlimited tomato-based cocktails and food samples from participating local businesses like Pine State Biscuits and Screen Door.

Step into the mind of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro at the Portland Art Museum's latest exhibit exploring "the inventiveness, passion and artistic cooperation that goes into making a cinematic vision come to life." Saturday is opening day.

Marvel at mischievous fairies and misguided passions at Portland Center Stage's offering of “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” which runs Wednesday through Sunday until July. Tickets start at $24.

Outdoor markets are a staple in Portland, and there's none better than Somo Flea, which kicks off for the summer in the parking lot of vintage-slinger Urbanite this Saturday and Sunday. Grab a reusable tote and peruse dozens of vendors, then stay for the food trucks and DJ sets.

The Portland Horror Film Festival opened Wednesday at the Hollywood Theatre and Clinton Street Theater, and Sunday's offerings include 25 fear-inducing films and a closing awards ceremony at Dots Cafe. Get tickets here.