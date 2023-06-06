Camping may be a year-round hobby for some hardcore Portlanders, but summertime is probably the most preferable for the rest of us.

Why it matters: Oregon is home to over 250 state parks, meaning access to the great outdoors is easier here than nearly anywhere else. But not all campgrounds are made equal.

So we put together a list of some top-rated campgrounds within a two-hour drive of Portland. You're welcome.

Nestled between Cape Lookout and Cape Kiwanda, Whalen Island feels like a quaint coastal getaway perfect for bird watching or simply taking in serene sunsets across the water.

Location: Tillamook

Features: This rustic island has access to kayaking along the Sand Lake Estuary, a 1.4-mile loop trail with 360-degree ocean views, and over 30 tent sites. Sorry, no water or electricity hookups.

Driving time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Cost: $22 per night

The viewpoint. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Less than 34 miles west of downtown, this hillside retreat is often referred to as "Portland's backyard" — you'll feel like you're in the depths of the forest while still being close to home.

Location: Buxton

Features: 1,600-acre park with over 30 miles of trails, two disc-golf courses, paved and mountain biking trails throughout, playground, first-come, first-served walk-in sites, 78 RV hookups, and hot showers.

Driving time: 37 minutes

Cost: $23 per night

Lincoln City beach is only a few minutes away. Photo: Francois Le Diascorn/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Perfect for paddlers, fishers, and boaters, this campground is far enough away from the coast not to be affected by its harsh winds but still close enough to grab some fried fish from Kyllo’s.

Location: Lincoln City

Features: Nearly 700 acres of water filled with all kinds of fish, including trout, bass and black crappie, as well as 54 tent sites, 10 yurts, and boat docking.

Driving time: 2 hours

Cost: $23 per night

Kayak beneath Mount Hood's peak. Photo: Braunger/ullstein bild via Getty Images

With sweeping views of Mount Hood, it's no wonder this site, sitting at 3,600 feet, is so popular among Oregonians.

Location: Government Camp

Features: Swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, numerous hiking and biking trails (including the 2-mile loop around the lake), as well as 57 tent sites.

Driving time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Cost: $34 per night on average for the summer