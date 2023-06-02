Share on email (opens in new window)

Any prospective homebuyer knows: It's tough out there.

By the numbers: More than 99% of properties in Portland are cheaper to rent than buy.

This puts us nearly neck and neck with fellow West Coast cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle when it comes to housing affordability.

State of play: According to a new analysis from real estate company Redfin, Portlanders are more likely to find a home to rent within their price range than one to buy.

The housing market in Portland is still fairly competitive, with a median sale price of $523,450.

Nearly half of the homes on the market in Portland sold for above asking price.

The other side: The average cost to rent an apartment in Portland is $1,763, per RentCafe.

The grass is always greener: Cities like Houston, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia boast the most affordable properties on the market as of March 2023.