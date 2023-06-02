2 hours ago - Real Estate
It's cheaper to rent than buy a home in Portland
Any prospective homebuyer knows: It's tough out there.
By the numbers: More than 99% of properties in Portland are cheaper to rent than buy.
- This puts us nearly neck and neck with fellow West Coast cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle when it comes to housing affordability.
State of play: According to a new analysis from real estate company Redfin, Portlanders are more likely to find a home to rent within their price range than one to buy.
- The housing market in Portland is still fairly competitive, with a median sale price of $523,450.
- Nearly half of the homes on the market in Portland sold for above asking price.
The other side: The average cost to rent an apartment in Portland is $1,763, per RentCafe.
The grass is always greener: Cities like Houston, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia boast the most affordable properties on the market as of March 2023.
- The median selling price in Houston is $340,000; in Detroit, it's $75,000.
