With our nearly 12,000 acres of parks — from grassy fields and rose-filled gardens to thick-wooded forests — Portlanders are some of the luckiest people in the country when it comes to access to the great outdoors.

Driving the news: Portland ranks No. 9 among the 100 largest U.S. cities for public parks, per the latest report from the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a pro-parks nonprofit.

By the numbers: Out of 100 (the higher the better), Portland ranked 85 for access, 66 for acreage, 100 for investment, 63 for amenities and 55 for equity.

According to Portland Parks and Recreation, there are 154 developed parks within city limits.

One of the goals in Portland's Parks 2020 Vision Plan was to ensure every resident had access to a community park within one mile of their home. As of 2023, 85% of households are within a half-mile of a park or natural area, according to PP&R.

The big picture: In Portland, the Parks and Recreation department's operating budget for the fiscal year 2020–2021 was $334 million.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, the typical parks agency has annual operating expenditures of a little more than $5 million.

The bottom line: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its latest annual report, significant health boosts. Residents of the top 25 ParkScore cities are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity.