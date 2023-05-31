The free bike fun begins tomorrow. Image: Courtesy of Pedalpalooza

Portland's summer-long bike extravaganza Pedalpalooza launches Thursday, with free, creative themed rides open to everyone.

Why it matters: It came to town as a traveling one-off festival more than two decades ago, and a collection of passionate Portlanders made it into three months of celebration and community.

Plus, you might see a lot more groups of bikers on the streets and wonder what's up.

The big picture: Every day, June 1 through Aug. 31, there is at least one Pedalpalooza ride on the calendar — more often there are several.

"Last year, we had over 800 different bicycle rides, led by over 600 different people," Meghan Sinnott, one of the event's two lead organizers, tells Axios.

All are volunteer-led and done just for fun.

How it works: The vast majority of events are family-friendly — which Sinnott loosely defined as "not ending in a bar, going at a relatively comfortable pace for most small legs, and not riding straight down" busy streets.

Check out the calendar to find rides that sound fun to you.

Then show up and join in.

Details: Here are a few rides catching our eyes.

🍩 Thursday: Breakfast on the Bridges kicks off Pedalpalooza with coffee and donuts at the base of the aerial tram on the south waterfront. Just show up on a bike. 7am–9am.

🔔 Also Thursday: You can ride a circle around Ladd's Addition first, then head over to breakfast with folks doing the Good Morning Ding Ding. Do one lap and ring your bike bell. 7:45am, Ladd's Circle.

🧶 June 10: Knit in Public Day ride. A short cycle between two fiber fan spots. 10am at the Starlight Knitting Society.

👠 On every first, third and fifth Monday, there is a fancy dress ride. Wear the fanciest thing you can cycle in. 6pm, Oregon Park, ending in different parks for a picnic.

What they're saying: New ride leader Josué Aguirre, who created the Fiesta on Bikes with his friend Jax Villalobos, says, "Everyone makes it sound like it's a good time and very easy and a good way to show community and build community. So we're just kind of jumping in to lead a ride."

For the Fiesta on July 21, meet at Col. Summers Park at 6:15pm and expect a 10- to 15-mile ride, with Spanish music by DJ Carlos coming along. Piñata and tamales for sale at the end.

The grand finale of Bike Play 2022 in the Lloyd Center parking lot. Photo: Eric Thornburg for Bike Play

Pro tip: Try your best to see Bike Play — the new-every-year, cycle-themed, typically hilarious, slightly guerrilla show created by a dedicated gang of volunteers and performed in public spaces. Actors and audience members bike between scene locations.