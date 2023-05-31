Elementary school students crossing Southeast 82nd on their way to school. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

With the national shortage of school bus drivers hitting locally, a bill in the Oregon Legislature would reimburse school districts for costs of staff members being paid to walk kids to school.

Why it matters: Portland is built around a system of neighborhood schools, but in some neighborhoods elementary school students who walk or bike alone have to navigate busy streets without safe crossings.

Context: Schools are required to provide safe transportation — right now, a bus — to elementary school students who live more than a mile from school.

A dedicated state fund reimburses school districts at least 70% of that cost.

Details: The new bill would now allow districts to get state reimbursement not only for school bus service, but also for supervised student groups walking or biking to school, or a crossing guard on busy streets.

Co-sponsor Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland) organized such groups when she worked as a school attendance coach for Portland Public Schools. She said it improved attendance, and reduced disruptive behavior in class.

"They were able to get out all their wiggles and jitters on the morning walk to school," she told the House education committee.

Yes but: The bill's main opponent, the Oregon School Employees Association, which represents bus drivers, says the bill won't solve the main problems that triggered it — a shortage of school bus drivers.

The association negotiated an amendment that would allow only school staff — not contractors — to help kids walk to school, and require that any safety problems be tracked, Susan Allen, a lobbyist for OSEA, tells Axios.

"It is well documented that the safest way to get kids to school is school buses, yellow school buses," Allen said.

Zoom in: Beyth Greenetz walks her two children to Marysville School in SE Portland. Their four block journey includes crossing 82nd Avenue, a busy commercial street that was still designated as a state highway until last year.

"A lot of kids walk to school without an adult. Even across 82nd. As young as kindergarten," Greenetz tells Axios.

She and other parents discussed about creating a volunteer chaperone system, but in talks with school officials they realized it would be hard to ensure consistency. "You present a risk when you start telling families that there will be this thing that doesn't come through every single day," Greenetz says.

Separately, a weekly "bike bus" in Alameda, led by a PE teacher, has gotten national attention, and, in a pilot program, the advocacy group Oregon Walks has been paying a staffer to supervise a busy street crossing near Vestal Elementary.

Of note: Many elementary schools have student crossing guards, who stop traffic with bright neon flags.

They typically deploy on the quiet neighborhood streets adjacent to schools, not busy thoroughfares.

What's next: The House Revenue committee is expected to approve the amended bill in a work session today. Even supporters aren't sure it will pass, given the lack of a quorum in the Senate.